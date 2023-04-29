PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Maryland offensive tackle Spencer Anderson with the #251 overall pick in the Seventh and final round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6 foot 5 inch, 320 pound offensive lineman started 31 consecutive games for the Terrapins over the last three seasons.

Anderson played almost every position on the offensive line during his time at Maryland, recording starts at right guard (12 starts), right tackle (10), center (5) and right tackle (4).

He also earned multiple postseason honors including 2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten and 2020-21 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 draft picks:

Round 1 – #14 / Broderick Jones, OT – Georgia

Round 2 – #32 / Joey Porter Jr., CB – Penn State

Round 2 – #49 / Keeanu Benton, DT – Wisconsin

Round 3 – #93 / Darnell Washington, TE – Georgia

Round 4 – #132 / Nick Herbig, LB – Wisconsin

Round 7 – #241 / Cory Trice, CB – Purdue

Round 7 – #251 / Spencer Anderson, OT – Maryland