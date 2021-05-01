Steelers stick with defense in fifth-round by snatching Big 10 defensive tackle

Wisconsin's Isaiahh Loudermilk was picked by the Steelers in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers went back-to-back defensive picks on day three as they added Wisconsin defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth-round with the 156th-overall pick.

The Steelers traded up in the fifth-round to grab Loudermilk, sending Miami a 2022 fouth-round pick.

He was named to the All-Big 10 third team by the media his senior season.

Loudermilk logged 13 total tackles, including nine solo stops and two sacks during his final season in Madison.

For his career, Loudermilk played 40 games 63 tackles, 7.5 sacks with two forced fumbles.

He played both defensive tackle and defensive end with the Badgers.