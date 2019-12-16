Steelers Six-Pack: Pro Bowl fan voting released by the NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt celebrates his sack of Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and fumble recovery by sliding into the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh has six players leading the balloting at their position

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The NFL released the 2019 Pro Bowl fan voting returns Tuesday afternoon, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have six players leading the balloting at their position.

T.J. Watt leads all AFC outside linebackers with 251,248 votes, followed by Devin Bush at inside linebacker with 150,548.

The fan voting also includes center Maurkice Pouncey with 152,128 votes, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward with 221,693 votes, free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick with 209,245 votes, and special teams Tyler Matakevich with 87,863 votes.

The players selected for the NFL Pro Bowl are determined from the voting by fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl rosters will announced Tuesday, December 17th at 8pm on the NFL Network.