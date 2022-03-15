PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran cornerback Levi Wallace to a free agent contract.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news.

Wallace was signed as an undrafted free agent by Buffalo in 2018 and has spent four seasons with the Bills.

For his career, he has played in 52 games recording 219 tackles with six interceptions and a fumble recovery.

This past season, Wallace started 17 games posting two interceptions with 58 tackles.

Reports say the deal is for two years and worth $8 million.