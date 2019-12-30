Steelers sign YSU’s Kevin Rader to Reserve/Future contract

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader during an NFL football practice, Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State tight end Kevin Rader was one 11 practice squad players to sign a Reserve/Future contract today with the Steelers.

Rader played in four preseason games this year for Pittsburgh. He started one game and finished with three catches for 30 yards.

During his time at YSU, Rader had 44 receptions for 601 yards and 4 touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in the 2016 FCS Playoffs semifinals that sent the Penguins to the National Championship game.

The rest of the players are WR Jamal Custis, WR Quadree Henderson, QB J.T. Barrett, CB Alexander Myres, RB Ralph Webb, S Tray Matthews, TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, OT Christian DiLauro, OT Derwin Gray, and DE Henry Mondeaux.

The Steelers have also signed LB Tuzar Skipper to a two-year contract.