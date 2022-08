PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy to a free agent contract on Monday.

To make room for Ealy, the Steelers released Jordan Tucker.

Ealy was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 and has spent time with the Broncos, Packers and most recently the Rams.

He played his college ball at Oklahoma and won four Big 12 championships with the Sooners. He was also an All-Big 12 second-team selection in 2019 and 2020.