Steelers sign XFL sack leader to free agent deal

New York Guardians defensive tackle Cavon Walker (99) reacts after a play during an XFL football game against the Tampa Bay Vipers, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Guardians won 23-3. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Steelers have signed XFL sack leader Cavon Walker to a one-year deal.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers have signed defensive lineman Cavon Walker to a one-year free agent contract.

Walker played for the New York Guardians in the XFL, and led the league in sacks with 4 1/2. He also piled up 19 total tackles, with five tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits.

Originally an undrafted free agent signing of the Bears in 2018, Walker spent last offseason with the Chiefs. He was cut following the preseason.

Walker played college football at Maryland, finishing with 4 1/2 sacks for the Terrapins.