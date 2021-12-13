PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Cardinal Mooney and Ohio State standout John Simon to the team’s practice squad.

Earlier this season, he appeared in two games with the Tennessee Titans.

Simon is an eight-year NFL veteran and has previously spent time with the Titans, Patriots, Colts, Texans, and Ravens.

He signed with Tennessee for training camp before later rejoining the team.

In 99 career games, he has piled up 259 tackles, 21 sacks, and two interceptions in eight seasons (2013-20).