Steelers to sign Pro Bowl tight end

Report: Eric Ebron agrees to 2-year deal worth 12 million dollars

Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron (85) reacts after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – According to national reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is a 2-year contract worth 12 million dollars.

Ebron has played 6 years in the NFL with both the Lions and Colts. He has 283 career receptions for 3,195 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Ebron was a 1st round draft pick in 2014, and a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He played in just 11 games last year with Indianapolis after suffering an ankle injury in Week 12.

