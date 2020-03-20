Steelers to sign Pro Bowl tight end

PITTSBURGH, Pa (WKBN) – According to national reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is a 2-year contract worth 12 million dollars.
Ebron has played 6 years in the NFL with both the Lions and Colts. He has 283 career receptions for 3,195 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Ebron was a 1st round draft pick in 2014, and a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He played in just 11 games last year with Indianapolis after suffering an ankle injury in Week 12.