PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad on Wednesday.

By signing Wright, Pittsburgh must keep him for at least three weeks.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has been dealing with a groin injury and missed their last game against the Eagles.

Nick Sciba kicked in the loss to Philadelphia.

In KC, Wright has played in two games for the injured Harrison Butker.

In those games, Wright went eight for eight on extra points and three for four on field goal tries.

The Steelers host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX Youngstown.