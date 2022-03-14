PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to national reports.

According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, the Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with Trubisky, and he is the expected starter heading into the 2022 season.

Trubisky has played 5 seasons in the NFL, most recently as a back-up to Josh Allen in Buffalo.

The former #2 overall draft pick threw for 10,609 yards and 64 touchdowns along with 37 interceptions during his 4 seasons with Chicago.

Trubisky is an Ohio native, and played high school football at Mentor.