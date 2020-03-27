Steelers sign former Pitt defensive end

Miami Dolphins defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, left, and defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman, right, engage in coverage drills at an NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla., Sunday, July 28, 2019. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers have reportedly signed Defensive End Dewayne Hendrix to a free agent contract.

He recently played with the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL.

The 24-year old previously spent time on the practice squads of the Jaguars, Bears, and Dolphins.

Hendrix played college football at Pittsburgh, where he was a two-year starter after transferring from Tennessee.

In five games in the XFL, Hendrix tallied four tackles, with one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry.