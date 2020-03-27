Steelers sign former Pitt defensive end

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Steelers have reportedly signed Defensive End Dewayne Hendrix to a free agent contract.
He recently played with the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL.
The 24-year old previously spent time on the practice squads of the Jaguars, Bears, and Dolphins.
Hendrix played college football at Pittsburgh, where he was a two-year starter after transferring from Tennessee.
In five games in the XFL, Hendrix tallied four tackles, with one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry.