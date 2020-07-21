Steelers sign first member of 2020 draft class

Charlotte linebacker Alex Highsmith is officially in the mix on a four-year rookie deal

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially made the first signing of their 2020 draft class.

He was selected with the 102nd pick (third round) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Highsmith was a back-to-back all-conference performer at North Carolina-Charlotte.

In his senior year, he racked up 15 sacks, which was the third most in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

He was originally a walk-on before earning a scholarship with Charlotte and set a school-record in 2018 with 17.5 tackles-for-loss.