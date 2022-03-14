PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing center Mason Cole to a 3-year free-agent contract.

Cole played last season in Minnesota appearing in 14 games with seven starts

He spent the previous three seasons in Arizona, after the Cardinals selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Pittsburgh agreed to terms with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and also re-signed offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor to a free-agent deal.