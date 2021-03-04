Steelers sign Ben Roethlisberger to new contract

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the signing of Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract.

He will return as Pittsburgh’s starter for the 2021 season. Contract terms were not released.

“We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021,” said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert. “We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same – to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal.”

Last season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

But the Steelers were eliminated by the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round, with Roethlisberger throwing four interceptions in the season-ending loss.

“It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization,” said Roethlisberger. “I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”