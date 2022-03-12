PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to sign cornerback Arthur Maulet to a contract before free agency begins.

Maulet played for the Steelers in 2021 and will sign a two-year deal according to Rapoport.

He will be entering his sixth year in the NFL, having played for the Saints, Colts, Jets and Steelers.

This past season, Maulet recorded 45 tackles in 16 games with a forced fumble.

The new NFL league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.