PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens 52nd overall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickens suffered a right knee injury March 2021 at a spring practice. He played in just four games last season, recording five receptions for 107 yards.

The junior finished his career at Georgia with 90 receptions for 1347 yards and 14 scores.

In the first round, the Steelers drafted University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett 20th overall.

Pickett was the first quarterback taken off the board.

The Steelers have five remaining picks over the next two days of the NFL Draft. Those draft picks include: