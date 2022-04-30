PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers added another quarterback to their roster on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, selecting South Dakota State signal caller Chris Oladokun.

In 2021, the former Jackrabbit threw for 3,164 yards, 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He had two touchdown catches on the season as well.

“It’s pretty surreal to me,” said Oladokun. “I am really thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Pittsburgh organization. I am super grateful.”

Oladokun began his career at South Florida before transferring to Samford and then South Dakota State.