Steelers select a punter with their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Steelers took Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III with their second pick in the 7th-round on Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With their final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft (barring a trade), the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III with the 254th-overall pick (7th-round).

Harvin is the first Yellow Jackets’ punter to be taken in the NFL Draft.

He won the 2020 Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter after setting Georgia Tech and Atlantic Coast Conference records with a 48-yard punting average.

Harvin is the first African American punter to win the award in it’s 21-year history.

He was a unanimous first team All-American and first team All-ACC selection his senior season.