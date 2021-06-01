Steelers’ Roethlisberger says voluntary pay cut was his idea

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says it was his idea to take a voluntary pay cut this offseason, ensuring that he would return to Pittsburgh for the 2021 season.

The veteran spoke with reporters on Tuesday for the first time since coming to terms with the new contract.

The 39-year-old cut his salary by $5 million in his new deal. The contract will void at the end of the 2021 campaign.

Roethlisberger was asked whether he is approaching his 18th season as if it’s his last.

“I’m gonna approach this season like I do every season,” Roethlisberger said. “Like it’s my last. I think that’s the approach that you have to take, and you don’t approach it that way because it could be your last. You approach it that way because every single play in the game of football could be your last. Every game could be your last game and that just means I’m going out to give everything that I have.”

Last season, Roethlisberger passed for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

“I’ve never looked towards the future,” added Roethlisberger. “I’ve always looked towards the right here and now. That’s what’s important for me this season, is giving everything that I have right here, right now for this group of guys.”