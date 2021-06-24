Steelers release six-time Pro Bowler in surprise move

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard David DeCastro (66) plays in an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers officially released six-time Pro Bowler David DeCastro on Thursday.

The nine-year veteran was selected 24th overall in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

“David was without a doubt one of the premier offensive linemen during his time with us,” said General Manager and Vice President Kevin Colbert said in a statement. “He helped us win a lot of football games, but it was David’s consistency, reliability and professionalism that stood out more than anything else. We wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

DeCastro played in 125 games with the Steelers, starting all but one of them. His 124 career starts rank 11th all-time among Steelers offensive linemen and sixth among guards.

He was voted AP first-team All-Pro twice (2015, 2017), and second-team All-Pro once (2016).