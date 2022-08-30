PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers trimmed their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, and former Youngstown State standout Kevin Rader did not make the cut.

Rader was released by the team on Tuesday afternoon.

The former Penguin played in six games for the Black and Gold in 2021, catching two balls for eight yards on the year.

During his time at YSU, Rader had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown in the 2016 FCS Playoffs semifinals that sent the Penguins to the National Championship game.