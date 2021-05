Steelers release 2021 schedule featuring five prime time games

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their official 2021 regular season schedule.

Pittsburgh will play a total of five primetime games against the Seahawks, Bears, Chargers and Vikings. They will also host Cleveland on Jan. 3 on Monday Night Football.

The Steelers will open the campaign on the road in Buffalo on Sunday September 12 at 1 p.m.

PRESEASON

Aug. 5 vs. Cowboys (Hall of Fame game) 8:00 PM ET

Aug. 12 at Eagles 7:30 PM ET

Aug. 21 vs. Lions 7:30 PM ET

Aug. 27 at Panthers TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Sept. 12 @ Bills 1:00 PM ET CBS

Sept. 19 vs. Raiders 1:00 PM ET CBS

Sept. 26 vs. Bengals 1:00 PM ET CBS

Oct. 3 @ Packers 4:25 PM ET CBS

Oct. 10 vs. Broncos 1:00 PM ET FOX

Oct. 17 vs. Seahawks 8:20 PM ET NBC

BYE WEEK

Oct. 31 @ Browns 1:00 PM ET CBS

Nov. 8 vs. Bears 8:15 PM ET ESPN

Nov. 14 vs. Lions 1:00 PM ET FOX

Nov. 21 @ Chargers 8:20 PM ET NBC

Nov. 28 @ Bengals 1:00 PM ET CBS

Dec. 5 vs. Ravens 4:25 PM ET CBS

Dec. 9 @ Vikings 8:20 PM ET FOX/NFLN/AMAZON

Dec. 19 vs. Titans 1:00 PM ET CBS

Dec. 26 @ Chiefs 4:25 PM ET CBS

Jan. 3 vs. Browns 8:15 PM ET ESPN

Jan. 9 @ Ravens 1:00 PM ET CBS