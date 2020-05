Steelers release 2020 regular season schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play a total of three primetime games in the 2020 season

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their official 2020 regular season schedule.

Pittsburgh will play a total of three primetime games. The Steelers will open the campaign on the national stage Monday, September 14 on the road to face the New York Giants.

2020 Pittsburgh Steelers Preseason Schedule

Aug. 6 vs. Dallas Cowboys (HOF Game) 8 p.m. ET NBC

Aug. 13-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD KDKA – TV

Aug. 23 New Orleans Saints 8 p.m. ET FOX

Aug. 27-30 at New York Jets TBD KDKA – TV

Sept. 3-4 at Carolina Panthers TBD KDKA – TV

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Regular Season Schedule

Sept. 14 at New York Giants 7:15 p.m. ET ESPN

Sept. 20 Denver Broncos 1 p.m. ET CBS

Sept. 27 Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS

Oct. 4 at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET CBS

Oct. 11 Philadelphia Eagles 1 p.m. ET FOX

Oct. 18 Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS

Oct. 25 at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET CBS

BYE

Nov. 8 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Nov. 15 Cincinnati Bengals 1 p.m. ET FOX

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET CBS

Nov. 26 Baltimore Ravens (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Dec. 6 Washington Redskins 1 p.m. ET FOX

Dec. 13 at Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Dec. 21 at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN

Dec. 27 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. ET CBS

Jan. 3 at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET CBS