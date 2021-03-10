Steelers re-sign veteran receiver to one-year deal

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ray-Ray McCloud (14) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Steelers have reportedly re-signed wide-receiver/returner Ray-Ray McCloud to a one-year deal.

The NFL Network was the first to report the signing.

Last season, McCloud averaged 10.3 yards per return for Pittsburgh on special teams.

He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards. McCloud likewise added 65 rushing yards.

McCloud appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers, making two starts during the 2020 season.

He previously played for the Bills and Panthers.

The new NFL league year begins on March 17 at 4 p.m. That’s when free-agent signings and trades become official.