Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero is reporting that the new contract is worth $9 million

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal.

The #Steelers are re-signing CB Cameron Sutton to a two-year, $9 million deal, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2021

The 26-year-old was the Steelers’ third round pick back in 2017.

Sutton has appeared in a total of 52 games with the Steelers. He has three career interceptions, 17 passes defended and a pair of sacks.

During the 2020 campaign, Sutton led Pittsburgh with three forced fumbles.