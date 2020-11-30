Steelers/Ravens game officially postponed to Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens has been postponed a second time to Wednesday

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Baltimore Ravens has officially been postponed a second time and will Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

The game was originally slated to be played on Thanksgiving night but was postponed until Tuesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases within the Baltimore organization.

ESPN reports that 30 members with the Ravens’ organization have tested positive for COVID-19, or are deemed close contacts of someone who tested positive.

It marks the sixth game in NFL history to be played on a Wednesday, and just the second since 1948.

The Steelers’ game against Washington, originally scheduled for this Sunday, has been moved to Monday, December 7 at 5 p.m.

