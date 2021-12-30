PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- According to multiple reports, Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be playing his final game at Heinz Field against an AFC North rival.

Big Ben told reporters from KDKA in Pittsburgh and from ESPN that the Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns will likely be his final home game.

Roethlisberger has been the Steelers starting QB since his rookie year in 2004. He has played in three Super Bowls with the Steelers and he has won two of them.

Roethlisberger has thrown over 400 passing touchdowns. According to NFL.com, he has the fifth most passing yards in NFL history. (63,721).

Roethlisberger has a 29-6-1 record against the Browns throughout his career, including a 17-1 record at home. The one home loss came in the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Browns last season.

Both teams are trying to stay in the playoff hunt. The Steelers have a record of 7-7-1 while the Browns sit at 7-8.