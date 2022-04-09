PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Ohio State standout and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died in a car accident according to his agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news via social media.

Haskins’s agent says he was hit by a car in Southern Florida.

Haskins joined the Steelers as a free agent in 2021 and spent a season with Pittsburgh.

In his lone season as a starter at Ohio State, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdown passes. For his career as a Buckeye, Haskins threw for 54 career touchdowns.

Haskins was just 24 years old

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin:

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins.



He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.



Dwayne was a great teammate. but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. l am

truly heartbroken.



Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”