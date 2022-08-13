PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Seattle Seahawks in preseason game one and all eyes were on the quarterbacks in the Black and Gold.

Offseason free agent signing Mitch Trubisky started for the Steelers and would take the offense 90 yards in seven plays on the opening drive, capping it off with a 13 yard touchdown pass to Gunner Olszewski.

After his two drives, Trubisky finished the night 4/7 with 63 passing yards and a touchdown and no picks.

The most experienced Steeler in the quarterback room would get the nod next, with Mason Rudolph leading the offense for three drives before the end of the half, highlighted by a 26-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver George Pickens.

Rudolph ended 9/15 with 93 yards and a touchdown, no interceptions, leading the team on a 17-play, 81-yard drive ending in a field goal.

Playing the entire second half, rookie Kenny Pickett would turn heads in his first taste of NFL action.

The Steelers 20th overall draft pick led the team on two touchdown drives finishing with a 13/15 for 95 yards and two touchdowns and three carries for 16 yards.

The Pittsburgh defense would force a fumble with 1:10 left in a 25-25 game, leaving Pickett and the offense with the ball on the Seattle 43 yard line.

With the clock winding down, Pickett found wide receiver Tyler Vaughns for a game-winning 24-yard touchdown with just three seconds left to play to win 32-25.

Pittsburgh will take the field a week from today in Jacksonville for preseason game two, on Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.