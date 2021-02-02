Steelers promote from within for new offensive line coach

The Steelers have named Adrian Klemm as the team's new offensive line coach

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Adrian Klemm as the new offensive line coach for the team.

Klemm was previously the assistant offensive line coach the last two seasons.

He came to the Steelers from the college ranks, spending time with UCLA (2012-2016) and SMU (2009-2011).

Klemm played six seasons in the NFL, being drafted in the second round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

He spent five seasons with the Patriots and was a member of the three Super Bowl championship teams. He finished his playing career in 2005 with the Green Bay Packers.

Klemm played his college ball at Hawaii where he was a four-year starter for the Rainbow Warriors.