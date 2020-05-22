Breaking News
Steelers prepare for possible social distancing by limiting tickets

Sports

With a limited number of tickets available, they expect tickets to sell out very quickly

Credit: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Individual tickets went on sale Friday morning for the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers season, but not every ticket is available.

According to team spokesman Burt Lauten, the Steelers held back half of the normal ticket inventory as they prepare for possible social distancing scenarios at Heinz Field.

Tickets will not be sold at the Heinz Field box office either. Instead, they are available exclusively through Ticketmaster.

According to a press release Tuesday, fans may buy up to eight tickets total per household for regular season games. There is no limit, however, for the two home preseason contests.

With a limited number of tickets available, they expect tickets to sell out very quickly.

