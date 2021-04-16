Steelers’ players to skip offseason voluntary in-person workouts

Steelers' players announced through the NFL Players Association that they will not attend voluntary in-person activities during the offseason.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ players announced through the NFL Players Association that they will not attend voluntary in-person activities during the offseason.

A statement from the Pittsburgh Steelers players: pic.twitter.com/aVHvka6j8C — NFLPA (@NFLPA) April 16, 2021

“We should not be made to compromise our health and safety,” their statement reads. “With the current pandemic still affecting our communities and country, and the lack of clear protocols and protections regarding returning to work at full capacity, the players of the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to exercise our right to not participate in voluntary in-person activities.

“A virtual offseason helped keep us safe to not only start, but finish the regular season as safely as possible and it makes no sense for us to risk infection or injury in the spring if we don’t have to.”

Other NFL teams that have had players make the same announcements include the Browns, Patriots, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Broncos, Raiders, Bears, Lions and Giants.