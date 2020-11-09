Steelers player tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – According to the Pittsburgh Steelers, a player has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be placed on the league’s COVID-19 list.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Steelers have placed TE Vance McDonald on the COVID-19 list.
The Steelers are coming off a 24-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
In a release, the team says that the player immediately was self-quarantined, and the organization continues to be in the NFL’s Intensive Protocol.
“We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing,” the release said.
