This is Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the Northshore of Pittsburgh Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

It marks the first time in 54 years that the team's training camp will not take place at Saint Vincent College

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are making plans to hold 2020 Training Camp at Heinz Field.

The announcement was made by Burt Lauten, the team’s director of communications.

At the moment, the Steelers are slated to open the preseason in the national spotlight on Aug. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame game in Canton.