Steelers planning on Roethlisberger’s return in 2021

Team president Art Rooney II says he and Roethlisberger have met to figure out a way to ease the financial pressure caused by Roethlisberger’s contract

by: Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers plan on having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back for an 18th season.

Team president Art Rooney II says he and Roethlisberger have met to figure out a way to ease the financial pressure caused by Roethlisberger’s contract.

Roethlisberger’s current deal carries a $41 million salary cap number for 2021. He is due a $15 million roster bonus on March 20 shortly after the new league year begins.

Rooney called the meeting with Roethlisberger “productive,” adding that it allowed the two sides to “discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go.”

