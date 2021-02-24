Steelers planning on Roethlisberger’s return in 2021

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The Pittsburgh Steelers plan on having quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back for an 18th season.
Team president Art Rooney II says he and Roethlisberger have met to figure out a way to ease the financial pressure caused by Roethlisberger’s contract.
Roethlisberger’s current deal carries a $41 million salary cap number for 2021. He is due a $15 million roster bonus on March 20 shortly after the new league year begins.
Rooney called the meeting with Roethlisberger “productive,” adding that it allowed the two sides to “discuss a lot of things that relate to where we are and where we want to go.”