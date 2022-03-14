PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are placing a restricted free agent tender on defensive back Marcus Allen according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The four-year pro played 16 games for the Steelers this past season recording 12 tackles.

The 16 games were the most that Allen has played in one season in his career.

Tendering a restricted free agent means that the Steelers can make a counteroffer to Allen if another team offers him a contract.

The Penn State product has played 33 career games with the Steelers with 41 tackles.