Steelers pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowler

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year contract option on Linebacker T.J. Watt.
The All-Pro is a former first-round pick in 2017 out of Wisconsin.
Last season, he was selected to his second Pro Bowl after piling up 14.5 sacks.
He finished in the top five in a total of five statistical categories in the NFL, including sacks, quarterback hits and forced fumbles.
Watt is the first player since 1990 to finish the season with two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles.