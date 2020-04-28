Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Steelers pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowler

Sports

The All-Pro is a former first-round pick in 2017 out of Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers defends a play during the Oakland Raiders 24-21 win over the Steelers on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have exercised the fifth-year contract option on Linebacker T.J. Watt.

The All-Pro is a former first-round pick in 2017 out of Wisconsin.

Last season, he was selected to his second Pro Bowl after piling up 14.5 sacks.

He finished in the top five in a total of five statistical categories in the NFL, including sacks, quarterback hits and forced fumbles.

Watt is the first player since 1990 to finish the season with two interceptions, four fumble recoveries and eight forced fumbles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com