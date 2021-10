PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 6 performance against the Seattle Seahawks, according to the Steelers team.

Watt recorded a pair of sacks, three tackles for loss, three passes defenses and a forced fumble. The forced fumble helped set up the OT win.

After their bye week this week, the Steelers have a date with the Browns on Oct. 31.