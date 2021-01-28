Steelers’ owner sheds light on Pittsburgh’s future at quarterback

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II shed some light on Ben Roethlisberger’s future on Thursday.
In a Zoom call with Pittsburgh area media, Rooney II said that the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback wants to return, but it will take a revised or new contract for that to become a reality.
The Steelers are open to Roethlisberger returning if the numbers align with the teams’ financial constraints. But his current salary structure is too high, according to Pittsburgh’s owner.
Roethlisberger’s $19 million salary and roster bonus will count $41.25 against the Steelers’ salary cap this year.
Rooney II says that the team has already approached the veteran about finding a workaround that gives the team some financial flexibility this offseason.
The Steelers currently have three quarterbacks on the roster. Including Roethlisberger, backup Mason Rudolph remains in the mix along with newly-signed Dwayne Haskins, a former first-round draft pick of Washington.