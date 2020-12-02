Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0

The Steelers remained undefeated following a 19-14 win over the Ravens on Wednesday afternoon.

by: WILL GRAVES - AP SPORTS WRITER

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Ben Roethlisberger threw for 266 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown to JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers improved to 11-0 with a disjointed 19-14 win over the undermanned Baltimore Ravens.

The game was postponed three times while the Ravens dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Baltimore to take the field minus star quarterback Lamar Jackson among others.

The extended layoff led to some ugly football in a game filled with turnovers and inconsistent play. Still, the Steelers survived behind just enough offense and a defense that forced a pair of turnovers and had three sacks.

