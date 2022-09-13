PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was “encouraged” with the news on the injured pectoral muscle of star linebacker T.J. Watt on Tuesday.

“We’re probably in a lot better place than we were after the game,” Tomlin said.

But he did rule Watt out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Watt was injured in the final seconds of regulation going for a sack of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Tomlin said that the team and Watt are awaiting second and third opinions before moving forward on Watt’s status.