PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — On the first day of rookie minicamp, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have signed tight end Darnell Washington and cornerback Cory Trice Junior to their rookie contracts on Friday.

Washington is a third-round pick out of Georgia while Trice was a seventh-round selection out of Purdue.

Last season as a junior, Washington was named a second-team All-SEC selection after making 28 catches for 454 yards and a touchdown.

Trice played in 34 games as a Boilermaker recording 105 total tackles with five interceptions.

Each contract is for four years and financial terms were not disclosed.