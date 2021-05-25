Steelers officially ink second round pick from Penn State

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed second-round pick Pat Freiermuth to his rookie contract.
The Penn State product was selected with the #55 overall selection in the NFL Draft.
Freiermuth started 26 of the 30 games that he played for the Nittany Lions, earning the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors, along with first-team All-Big Ten honors.
He is Penn State’s career leader in touchdowns by a tight end with 16, finishing his career eighth all-time in program history.
For his career, Freiermuth has amassed 92 receptions for 1,185 receiving yards.