Steelers officially ink second round pick from Penn State

Sports

He is Penn State's career leader in touchdowns by a tight end

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (87) lines up during an NCAA college football game against Maryland in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed second-round pick Pat Freiermuth to his rookie contract.

The Penn State product was selected with the #55 overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Freiermuth started 26 of the 30 games that he played for the Nittany Lions, earning the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year honors, along with first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He is Penn State’s career leader in touchdowns by a tight end with 16, finishing his career eighth all-time in program history.

For his career, Freiermuth has amassed 92 receptions for 1,185 receiving yards.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com