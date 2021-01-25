Steelers officially hire new offensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted Matt Canada to offensive coordinator.

He spent the 2020 season as a quarterback coach in Pittsburgh and replaces Randy Fichtner, who did not have his contract renewed following the campaign.

He brings more than two decades of college coaching experience including stints at LSU, North Carolina State, Indiana, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh, as well as at the University of Maryland in 2018 when he was the interim head coach.

Under Canada, Ben Roethlisberger completed 399 of 608 passes for 3,803 yards, with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, for a 94.1 rating. The Steelers passing game ranked seventh in the AFC and 15th in the NFL.

Before promoting Canada, the Steelers also interviewed former Browns head coach Hue Jackson for the position.