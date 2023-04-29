PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig with the #132 overall pick in Round Four of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6’2″ 228 pound Hawaii native was named a 2022 Third-Team AP All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten after recording 51 tackles, 11 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss last season.

Herbig led the Big Ten in sacks over the last two seasons with 20 total and ended his career with the Badgers with 140 careers tackles and four forced fumbles in three years.

His older brother, offensive guard Nate Herbig recently signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free-agent on March 16.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ remaining draft picks:

Round 1 – #14 / Broderick Jones, OT – Georgia

Round 2 – #32 / Joey Porter Jr., CB – Penn State

Round 2 – #49 / Keeanu Benton, DT – Wisconsin

Round 3 – #93 / Darnell Washington, TE – Georgia

Round 4 – #132 / Nick Herbig, LB – Wisconsin

Round 7 – #234

Round 7 – #241