DALLAS, Texas (WKBN) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver James Washington has signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.

Washington was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Texas native is the third Steelers’ wideout to leave in the first week of free agency.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is heading to Kansas City, while Ray-Ray McCloud is bound for San Francisco.

Last season, Washington caught 24 passes for 285 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He has 11 touchdown receptions in his NFL career.