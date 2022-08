PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph on the injured reserve list.

The two are likely to miss the entire season.

Joseph has an ankle injury and has been in a boot.

As for Miller, he suffered a shoulder injury in practice before the team’s first preseason game last week.

He was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad late last season, playing in one game with Pittsburgh in Week 12 against the Bengals.