PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed two key defenders on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday night’s must-win against the Cleveland Browns.



Linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Chris Wormley were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Schobert, a former Cleveland Brown, has started every game for Pittsburgh this season. He is the Steelers’ second-leading tackler with 108 tackles, with two tackles-for-loss this.

Wormley has started 13 of the 14 games that he has played in. He has amassed 44 tackles, with six sacks and nine pressures.

The Browns and Steelers will kick off at 8:15 p.m. Monday.