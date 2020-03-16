Steelers’ lineman retires after 11 years with Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Ramon Foster has been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers his entire professional career. On Monday afternoon, he retired from the Black and Gold, and the NFL.

In a team press release Monday, Foster said, “When the time comes, you just know and now is the time for me to take a bow.”

Foster played 11 years in Pittsburgh after being signed as an undrafted rookie in 2009. He started 145 of the 160 games he played in, which ranks as the second-most in team history at that position.

“I want to congratulate Ramon on his career in Pittsburgh,” said head coach Mike Tomlin in the same press release. “Ramon was class in every way, professional in every way, and I think his career is indicative of what this professional football journey should be about. He went from being an undrafted free agent to giving us over a decade of service at an extremely high level. I am honored to be associated with him and wish he and his family the best of luck in his retirement.”